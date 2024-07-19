Airport temporarily shuts down due to aircraft traveling at high speed

The Macau airport experienced a temporary closure in the early hours of the morning due to a cargo aircraft aborting takeoff at high speed, a source confirmed to the Times.

The incident, which involved a My Indo Airlines flight bound for Kuching, Malaysia, caused the airport to shut down from 1:30 a.m until around 6:40 a.m.

An airport employee confirmed the incident, noting that the tires of the plane had been burned.

The airport resumed normal operations at 6:43 a.m., hence, check-in for today’s flights are back to normal.

Flight information on the airport’s website this morning indicated that three Air Macau flights arriving overnight were delayed.

In general, high speed rejected take-offs should only occur in response to a major malfunction.