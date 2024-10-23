AL budget increases to MOP218 million in 2025

The general budget for the Legislative Assembly’s (AL) operation has risen to MOP217,870,000 for next year, following its approval last week by the AL plenary. According to a justification note, the budget increased by 3.58% or over MOP7.5 million more this year.

The same document noted that of the additional MOP7.52 million, approximately MOP5.66 million is solely allocated for the hiring of new staff, promotions, and career progress. Another MOP1.54 is for an increase in the price of goods and services essential to the functioning of the AL. The AL budget report noted a decrease in spending on software licensing, which reached some MOP182,000.