AL committee holds month-long ‘sectoral consultation’ on Civil Code amendments

Legislative Assembly (AL) Third Standing Committee members agree that the bill aiming to promote changes in the Macau Civil Code requires the input of those more closely involved, namely the judicial sector, the president of the Committee lawmaker Vong Hin Fai said earlier this week.

The decision comes after the Committee, analyzing the bill in detail after it passed its first reading, realized that no public consultation had been held for this bill that, according to Vong, “promotes significant changes to some procedures.”

Among the lawmakers’ main concerns is the simplification of divorce procedures, which according to the Committee president, “raises several doubts.”

The lawmakers also considered the proposal too broad in its approach and “touching too many aspects at the same time.”

There are now too many concerns after the bill passed earlier this month with a total of 28 votes in favor and one abstention from lawmaker Ron Lam.

According to the Committee chairman and president of the Macau Lawyers Association, opinions from the judicial sector will be collected over one month, with the lawmakers hoping for some clarity on whether the provisions that are already pre-approved should become law.