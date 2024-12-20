Second day with an agenda full of visits and meetings

On the second day of President Xi Jinping’s three-day visit to Macau, China’s top official had a packed agenda, which included several meetings and site visits to the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

The day began with a visit to MUST, where President Xi was briefed on the development of two state-level key laboratories at the university—one focused on the quality of traditional Chinese medicine and the other on lunar and planetary science. During the visit, Xi also engaged with teachers, students, and scientific researchers.

After MUST, the delegation traveled to the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, where President Xi met with Macau residents who live and run businesses in the zone, as well as those involved in its planning, construction, management, and services.

In the afternoon, Xi met with representatives from various sectors of Macau’s society, during which he expressed appreciation for their contributions to the long-term prosperity and stability of the Macau SAR. He also urged the representatives from local associations and groups to remain united and continue working toward even greater achievements for Macau.

At this meeting, Xi also interacted with heads of central government agencies and leaders of major mainland-funded companies in Macau. Cai Qi and other senior officials attended, along with the Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Edmund Ho, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, and the incoming Chief Executive, Sam Hou Fai, among other local officials.

Later in the afternoon, in one of several meetings, Xi met with John Lee, the Chief Executive of the neighboring Hong Kong region.

They discussed how both regions should strive for greater accomplishments and better development as the practice of ‘One country, two systems’ enters a new stage. Xi emphasized that the two SARs should learn from one another, strengthen exchanges and cooperation, and work towards a brighter future.

Lee was in Macau to participate in the celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macau SAR and to attend the inauguration of its sixth-term government, which will take place today, and should be attended by 70 foreign representatives.

Xi’s day concluded with a gala dinner and a cultural performance at the East Asian Games in Macau.