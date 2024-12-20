Portuguese Consul General optimistic about future presence in Macau

The Portuguese Consul General in Macau and Hong Kong, Alexandre Leitão, has expressed a “realistically optimistic” view about the future presence of Portuguese citizens in the territory, despite recent changes to the city’s residency policies.

As cited in a Lusa report, Leitão acknowledged that the presence of Portuguese individuals in Macau was “quite evident” and “relevant,” particularly in areas such as associations, law, education, administration, and the courts, where Portuguese judges preside. He described this to Luda as being “unusual” and a “success” that “opens the door to a certain optimism regarding the future.”

However, Leitão emphasized the need for “realistic optimism” given Macau’s status as part of the People’s Republic of China. He pointed to opportunities for Portuguese participation in regional initiatives like the Greater Bay Area and as a platform for relations between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as the potential for the Portuguese economy to benefit from internationalizing in Macau.

Leitão also highlighted the “competence and absolutely unique knowledge that the Macanese have of China” as a contributing factor to the city’s potential relevance, describing it as a “cocktail that could be very effective.”

Last year, Macau authorities stopped accepting new residency applications from Portuguese citizens for “specialized technical functions,” allowing only justifications of family reunion or previous connection to the territory. Leitão said this decision was “a sign” that could be interpreted in different ways, including as an effort towards normalization given Macau’s status as part of China.

While acknowledging the sovereign right of the authorities to make such decisions, Leitão expressed his role in defending the interests of the Portuguese community and highlighting their potential to contribute to Macau’s growth and diversification projects. According to Leitão, there are around 155,000 people of Portuguese nationality in Macau and Hong Kong, with over 2,200 born in Portugal who live in Macau. Victoria Chan