AL to review procedural rules and lawmakers’ status

The Legislative Assembly (AL) is reviewing its rules of procedure and the regulations that establish legislators’ status, the lawmaker and president of the AL Rules and Mandates Committee, Ho Ion Sang, said after a recent committee meeting. Ho said the review comes after committee members decided to ensure the documents dovetail with new regulations, including amendments made to the AL electoral law, the election of the Chief Executive, the National Security Law, and the Oath Taking rules. The AL last revised its rules of procedure in 2017, while lawmakers’ status has remained unchanged since 2009.

