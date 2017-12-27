Alliance launches campaign to send postcards to Taiwanese jailed rights activist

A non-governmental organization (NGO) in Taiwan launched a campaign on Monday to send well- wishing postcards to a Taiwanese human rights activist who is currently imprisoned in China.

The “Lee Ming-che rescue team,” an alliance established by the NGO, launched the campaign as Lee’s wife, Lee Ching-yu revealed that it has been nearly a month since they have heard an update on her husband’s situation.

At a press conference organized by the alliance in Taipei, Lee Ching-yu noted that the move was launched in a bid to remind her husband that he has not been forgotten.

“I don’t even have the chance to send him a love letter,” she said, as cited in Taiwanese media reports.

The activist’s wife urged the public to write her husband a postcard and to send it to the detention center in Changsha in Hunan province, where he was detained before being sentenced in November for five years in prison and two years’ deprivation of political rights for “subversion of state power.”

According to Lee Ching-

yu, she has not been informed of where her husband is being incarcerated since the verdict was handed down.

Lee was the first Taiwanese to be convicted of attempting to overthrow the Chinese government.

A staff member at Wenshan Community College in Taipei, he was arrested on March 19 while entering Guangdong province from Macau, reports noted.

China accused Lee of cooperating with a Chinese citizen named Peng Yuhua, in “organizing, planning and taking action to subvert national authority and overthrow the socialist system.”

They allegedly used online discussion groups to disseminate information and articles attacking the Chinese government and system.

The verdict was handed down by the Yueyang Intermediate People’s Court in Hunan Province on November 28.

Share this: Tweet





