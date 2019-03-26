Almost 75,000 vehicles with unpaid Road Tax

A total of 74,721 vehicles, accounting for approximately 31 percent of the total Macau fleet, have not yet settled their Road Tax payment for 2019, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) revealed in a statement.

Acknowledging the situation, the DSAT urged the vehicles owners to settle the tax as soon as possible, as the payment deadline is just a week away on April 1.

In the same statement, the DSAT warned owners that fines will be imposed if the Road Tax is not settled before the due date, also reminding all vehicle owners that all traffic-related fines issued by the Public Security Police Force need to be settled before the payment of the tax.

To proceed with the payment, owners can go to the DSAT service areas, to the Financial Services Bureau service center or to any of the 130 branches of the Macau Post, as well to the branches of nine banking institutions.

The DSAT also took the opportunity to remind all owners that those who have paid electronically on the website or through the mobile application of DSAT need to collect the tax disc, at the DSAT service area until noon on March 28 or at self-print kiosks up until 6 p.m. on April 1. RM

