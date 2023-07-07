Alvin Chau’s properties amounting to MOP600 million to be auctioned off

Former junket mogul Alvin Chau has been ordered to sell off 36 real estate properties he owns, which total to some MOP600 million in value, as cited in information released by the Court of First Instance (TJB).

Chau has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for illegal gambling, running a triad and major fraud in January.

According to the information from the court, the 36 real estate properties are located on Estrada Coronel Nicolau de Mesquita and Beco da Perola in Taipa and the majority are carparks.

Aside from commercial sites, the properties will be up for auction on September 12.

The 31 parking spaces range from MOP1.13 million to MOP1.18 million, while the commercial spaces range from MOP55.52 million to MOP176.75 million.

Meanwhile, in a recent judgement, Judge Chan Kuong Seng has upheld the validity of the three pieces of evidences that was presented against Chau during his trial.

Chau appealed over the admissibility of evidence during the trial, which includes excerpts from a taped phone call, as well as the practice of reading out interrogation transcripts in court when the suspects were absent.

The former Suncity boss now has to pay over MOP15,000 in penalties to the court.

Chau was charged with 289 crimes, of which 229 concern operating illicit gambling in authorized venues. The court convicted him of 103 of the 229 allegations in January.

Chau was found guilty of 59 other charges and was cleared of the charge related to money laundering.

The court ordered the defendants to compensate the Macau government and five of the six casino operators, who are co-plaintiffs in the civil case.

The defendants were required to pay HKD6.52 billion to the government, HKD349 million to MGM, HKD770 million to Wynn, HKD290 million to Venetian, HKD550 million to Galaxy and HKD178 million to SJM. LV