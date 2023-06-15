AMCM warns about fake social media accounts

The Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) issued a warning to the public regarding a fraudulent social media page that impersonates a local currency exchange facilitator. Sun Fu Lon Exchange Ltd., according to the AMCM, has answered the latter’s request for clarification about its website and social media page and the fake pages which impersonate it. The AMCM reminds the public to report similar cases of fraudulent impersonation to the police and concerned businesses. The exchange facilitator underlined that the fake page had illegally used its trademark, logo, product information and images. It also condemned the act and said it would reserve the right to seek accountability.

