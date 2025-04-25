Jetfoil service between Hong Kong and Macau turns 50

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the start of operations for the jetfoil service between Hong Kong and Macau. The service began on April 25, 1975, with Jetfoil “Madeira” of the Far East Hydrofoil Co. Ltd. (now TurboJet).

The Jetfoil Conservation Concern Group (JCCG) has specifically marked this date, noting that it is “setting a new benchmark for the upcoming 50 years of sea travel between the cities.”

With revolutionary stability borrowed from airplane technology, record-breaking speed powered by dual jet engines, and increased passenger capacity, jetfoils soon became popular. As of today, Jetfoil is the oldest high-speed mass transportation service between the two regions, carrying countless commuters and travelers “flying” above the sea.

Named after the Portuguese island, Jetfoil “Madeira” arrived in Hong Kong in early 1975 and performed a sea trial on April 10 of the same year before starting commercial operations on April 25.

On its first day of operation, the jetfoil completed three round trips, reducing travel time between the two cities from 1 hour and 15 minutes to just 50 minutes while carrying up to 280 passengers—double the capacity of previous vessels.

Each passenger was charged HKD30 on weekdays and HKD35 on weekends and holidays, plus a HKD5 poll tax.

According to JCCG’s historical records, “Madeira” represented an investment of around HKD18 million.

In an interview conducted after the vessel completed 100 hours of operation, a representative of the Far East Hydrofoil shipping company said the ship had performed its tasks without mechanical issues.

Records also show that only four of the first 126 sailings were delayed or canceled due to sea pollution.

“Madeira” operated flawlessly from April 1975 until November 2013, when it crashed into an unknown object at sea, forcing its early retirement.

When it was introduced, the Jetfoil represented a significant technological advancement. It allowed vessels to avoid waves and turbulence, providing passengers with a smoother, more comfortable ride and significantly reducing seasickness.

The water inlet at the center of the aft foil sucks in seawater and delivers it to a pair of powerful jet engines, which push three tons of water out every second, allowing the jumbo-sized vessel to reach 43 knots (approximately 80 km/h). These features give Jetfoils a special place in the history of ship development.

After the success of “Madeira,” Far East Hydrofoils invested further in Jetfoils, adding “Santa Maria” to the fleet later that year. In the early 1980s, the company pioneered nighttime high-speed ferry service with an advanced night vision system on Jetfoils.

The peak of jetfoil operations between Macau and Hong Kong occurred in the 1990s, when 16 vessels operated concurrently.

Pandemic

accelerated decline

The Covid-19 pandemic was partially responsible for the decline and near extinction of Jetfoil services.

After a complete stop in ferry services in February 2020, the operator TurboJet faced unprecedented challenges, prompting the retirement of several vessels.

During this period, and as the Times reported, the world’s first Jetfoil “Flores” was moved to Wang Tak Engineering and Shipbuilding Company Limited, where several other Jetfoils were scrapped.

The JCCG also said that after several reports and various parties’ voices on preserving Jetfoils’ heritage, the group said the “Flores” and “Madeira” remain at the shipyard.

After many speculations and delays, in September 2024, Jetfoil “Terceira” became the first Hong Kong–Macau Jetfoil to resume service after the pandemic. Currently, “Terceira” is scheduled for two daily round-trips between the two regions, with the JCCG noting that they

“Expect to see more Jetfoils back in service in the future.”

To commemorate the history of Hong Kong–Macau sailings, Aero Editor launched last year a book titled Hong Kong–Macau High-Speed Ferries (in traditional Chinese). The book introduces the history, development, and current status of sea travel between Hong Kong and Macau, especially the stories of the legendary Jetfoil fleet.

There have been calls for the museological preservation of Jetfoils in Macau, with several voices proposing they be included in the Barra District revitalization project by the casino operator MGM China Holdings Limited.

The proposal was made because Pansy Ho is the company’s Chairperson and concurrently the executive chairperson and managing director of Shun Tak Holdings Company, which owns and operates TurboJet.

For the time being, Ho rejected this idea of including a vessel in this space, citing logistical difficulties.