80% extend stay in northern district for Sanrio characters campaign, survey finds

A survey revealed that 82% of respondents reported spending more time in the northern district thanks to the ongoing “Flora Fête with Sanrio Characters” campaign, while 75% indicated an increase in their spending in the area, according to the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT).

Speaking during public broadcaster TDM’s radio program yesterday, Yau Yun Wah, director of the DSEDT, stated that the event, which runs until October 13, was a “resounding success.” He added that in the first week of the event’s consumer lucky draw, spending exceeded MOP50 million.

Yau pointed out that the success of the event demonstrates the feasibility of the “intellectual property (IP) economy” in driving community development. As a result, similar initiatives will be expanded to explore community revitalization efforts in other areas in the future.

One listener asked whether the concert economy could be a more effective way to attract the younger generation to Macau.

In response, Yau revealed that his bureau is currently coordinating with mainland platforms to roll out, in the second half of the year, consumption incentives for mainland tourists purchasing concert and sporting event tickets in Macau, aiming to boost the city’s community economy.

Also addressing the radio program, Vincent U, president of the Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), stated that this year, efforts will focus on promoting more domestic and overseas listings and attracting leading companies to invest in Macau.

The aim is to achieve a 20% increase in the number of listed companies establishing operations in Macau, a 15% increase in international exhibitors and buyers, and the creation of over 1,000 job vacancies.