Gov’t approach to local job market ‘is fundamentally flawed’: Ron Lam

Employment remains one of the most significant challenges facing society today, and prioritizing local job opportunities is essential. However, lawmaker Ron Lam argues that the current government’s understanding of the social situation “is fundamentally flawed.”

Since the release of the 2025 Policy Address last Monday, Lam has addressed the Legislative Assembly (AL) twice during Q&A sessions focused on the local job market. This included a debate on the portfolio of the Secretary for Economy and Finance on Wednesday.

During the debate, Lam expressed that he would be more emotional than usual, voicing his dissatisfaction with the remarks made by Secretary Anton Tai Kin Ip regarding his portfolio’s 2025 policy guidelines, which notably failed to address the issue of non-resident workers.

Approaching this change objectively, Lam acknowledged that the new government has been in office for only four months, particularly in light of current circumstances. Given that the leader, Sam Hou Fai, has a background in the judicial system, he may not be fully attuned to social affairs. There is widespread hope that the new government will adapt quickly.

Lam, however, went on to emphasize the severity of the current economic situation, highlighting unemployment as a major concern that deeply worries residents.

He shared that individuals across all age groups, from 18 to 80, have approached him to express their concerns about employment opportunities for the younger generation.

“Even some elderly individuals living alone have conveyed that, despite having no children, they still care profoundly about the future of the younger generation,” he remarked during an interview with the Times yesterday.

The lawmaker admitted that he had been emotional during Wednesday’s legislative session and acknowledged the need to reflect on his behavior.

However, he expressed his frustration with the Secretary’s policy guidelines, feeling that the government had not adequately considered how to effectively manage and regulate policies related to non-resident workers.

In response to Sam’s remarks at last Tuesday’s legislative session, he noted that the number of non-resident workers last year was 182,542, a decrease of about 14,000 compared to the same period in 2019.

In other words, there has not been a significant increase in the number of non-resident workers in Macau post-pandemic.

Lam expressed disappointment with Sam’s response, stating, “We expected a more in-depth analysis, not just a simple presentation of data.”

He pointed out that the number of non-resident workers had significantly decreased during the three-year pandemic, “which is a fact.” He explained that the lower number of non-resident workers in 2022 was due to the government’s prioritization of filling local job vacancies at that time.

Lam questioned the government’s principle of restoring employment for local residents, saying, “Since the use of non-resident workers was reduced during the pandemic, shouldn’t the hiring of them be reconsidered from the same starting point during the recovery phase?” He emphasized that when rehiring, it would be reasonable to prioritize local individuals rather than directly hiring non-resident workers.

The lawmaker reminded the government that “social stability relies not only on the rule of law but also on the well-being of residents.”

He emphasized that healthy economic development and stable employment opportunities are essential prerequisites for achieving this goal, with employment issues being critical to social stability.

Regarding the government’s complete lack of awareness in addressing issues related to non-local workers, unemployment, underemployment, and illegal workers, Lam admitted that he was “very concerned.” He criticized the government for failing to effectively tackle these long-standing issues and expressed hope that it would adjust and announce the number and proportion of non-resident workers.

Otherwise, he said, the policy of prioritizing local employment, as emphasized in the government’s Policy Address, would be undermined, making the importation of non-resident workers as a supplement appear “ineffective.”

“The government acknowledges the need for non-resident workers but lacks the necessary human resources analysis and data support. In the current environment, the absence of proper proportions and restrictions has further complicated the non-resident worker issue,” Lam pointed out.

When asked about local residents referring to the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) as the “non-resident labor approval office,” Lam emphasized that “this is no joke.” He pointed out that the government dismantled the Human Resources Office in 2015 and merged it into the DSAL, yet has not issued any reports on comprehensive research and analysis of the local human resources market or the approval procedures of non-resident labor.

This indicates that the government does not fully grasp the demand for non-resident labor.

Additionally, its lack of openness and transparency in managing non-resident workers has ultimately resulted in a diminished trust in its relevant policies within society.