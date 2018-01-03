Amended smoke regulations put into effect

Amendements to the Tobacco Prevention and Control Regime (Smoking Law) entered into force on January 1, with harsher penalties for transgressors. On the first two days of the new regulations, around 30 people were fined, the Health Bureau (SSM) stated.

Some of the infringements were due to illegal smoking within the newly established “smoke free” protection areas (within 10 meters of bus stops).

The SSM also noted that the operations held on January 1 and yesterday included over 6,000 inspections,which took place in the waiting areas of public transportation pick-up and drop-off points. Other locations inspected included the Dynasty Plaza Building, the Border Gate, the Ferry Terminals of the Outer Harbor and Taipa, the Macau International Airport, as well as outdoor public areas, including the Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro and the Iao Hon Garden. The inspections were held without any problems, leading the bureau to remark that the operations were successful and the new law is largely being observed by the public.

The new regulations create restrictions on the display of tobacco products at retailers and smoking in the waiting areas of public transportation pick-up and drop-off points. It also increases the fines on the latter from MOP600 to MOP1,500. The new law prohibits the sale of the electronic cigarettes and extends the law’s application to electronic cigarettes in addition to common tobacco products.

According to the Health Bureau, the purpose of the amendments is to reduce the consumption of tobacco products and electronic cigarettes in the region to protect the health of the general public and, in particular, young people against the harmful effects of smoking. This will reduce the incidence of diseases attributable to or exacerbated by tobacco consumption. RM

