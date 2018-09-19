Analysis | Neto Valente’s hold on Lawyers Association is facing its first serious challenge

Lawyer Sérgio de Almeida Correia is so far the only candidate in the race to dislodge long-time incumbent Jorge Neto Valente and become the president of the Macau Lawyers Association in the election this December.

His candidacy comes just a few months after Valente, who has been at the helm of the association for most of the past 23 years, said that its leadership was due a “total renovation”, hinting that he would not put forward his name for another mandate.

In a 16-point manifesto announced by Correia last Friday, the advocate said that the way forward for the Macau Lawyers Association was one of transparency and accountability, “with no conflicts of interest” and one that “fulfills its social responsibility.”

Correia wrote, “the values ​​of advocacy can only be adequately pursued when the profession is exercised independently. When the lawyer is able to free himself from the shackles of economic subservience and political subservience, behaving with decency and transparency before the conflicting interests that require his intervention.”

He also said that it was “necessary that the Macau Lawyers Association leaves the passive position in which it has been.”

The comments might have struck a nerve with Valente who, speaking to Radio Macau on the same day, appeared to retract his earlier statements by saying that he could not rule out his own candidacy and that it was still too early for him to say whether he would endorse Correia’s bid.

Valente has defended the leadership position of the association for decades, mostly running unopposed. In that time he has earned for himself a reputation for being a trusted public figure with both local and central authorities.

Valente won praise from fellow lawyer Francisco Gaivão, who yesterday told the Times that the long-standing association president “has done a terrific job.”

“Valente has been very active in defending the system and the [use of] dual-languages, Portuguese and Chinese, which is integral to our legal system. He has a lot of prestige and respect within the community,” said Gaivão.

However, others feel that the Macau Lawyers Association’s defense of the legal system – and in particular the Basic law – has been on the wane.

Having held a senior post at the Macau Lawyers Association from 1995 to 1999, lawyer João Miguel Barros believes that the institution is in need of a renewal. He announced to the Times yesterday his support for Correia in the leadership contest.

“I am supporting Sergio Correia. I believe we are at a time when a renewal of the association is needed. We cannot have a post like the president’s with just one person forever,” he said. “We don’t want that kind of regime.”

Barros also said that the association needed to step up its defense of the Basic Law and highlight instances of when government policy encroaches on it.

“The responsibilities of the association are mainly to protect lawyers and the main principles of the Basic Law, but recently, the association has kept quiet on some matters relating to the Basic Law. It’s now time to raise its voice,” he said.

For Miguel de Senna Fernandes, a lawyer and leader in the Macanese community, Correia’s candidacy is a sign of vitality in the legal profession.

“It’s good news [that Correia is running] because there was a time when nobody seemed to care about running against Neto Valente,” Senna Fernandes told the Times yesterday. “I am not saying that Valente is not a good leader – we all respect Valente; when you analyze the content of Valente’s messages, you see that he wants the best for Macau’s lawyers and he has strived to [enhance] the public image of law professionals and has done a good job. But it’s a good sign for the vitality of the profession to have Correia as a candidate.”

“I believe that, if elected, Sergio Almeida Correia would be a rather good president. His candidacy has been amply discussed in these last few days and I have noticed the support expressed by several colleagues,” said Rodrigo Mendia de Castro, a co-founder of FCLaw Lawyers & Private Notaries.

“To be very honest, as a lawyer, I no longer feel represented by the current Board and would welcome a change,” he added.

“We always felt that Jorge Neto Valente sincerely wished to leave the presidency and have others to take his place in the Lawyers Association. He has, actually, consistently encouraged others to run for the position,” said Mendia de Castro.

Correia, who holds a PhD in political science, has been regularly in the public eye with commentary on politics and legal affairs. He often offers his comments and critical views to the local press, including Macau Daily Times.

One local lawyer informed the Times that, as a reputed legal professional, Correia’s bid will be welcomed and taken seriously by the association’s community. The lawyer, who requested anonymity, added that in the past there have been potential contenders for the leadership position but, unlike Correia, “they didn’t have the reputation to challenge Valente.”

“Correia is a very honest and competent lawyer and has experience working within the association,” agreed Barros. “He is a serious candidate and is committed to his candidacy.”

The Times contacted almost a dozen other lawyers, most of whom said they were aware of Correia’s bid but not in a position to comment until they had studied the challenger’s manifesto more closely.

The Times also sought a comment from Neto Valente, but was informed by his office that the incumbent president is on a state visit to Tibet organized by the Liaison Office in Macau, and could not be reached.

