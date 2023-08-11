Andaz Macau Hotel to open doors on Sept. 15

The Andaz Macau has announced it will open its doors to the public on September 15 this year, ahead of the “golden week” of the National Day.

The hotel is the world’s largest Andaz property yet and is a partnership between Galaxy Macau and Hyatt, featuring over 700 rooms and suites.

Being part of Galaxy’s Cotai development in Cotai – Phase 3, the Andaz is located in the same development area as the recently opened Galaxy International Convention Center and the Galaxy Arena, the bid of the Galaxy Entertainment Group for the MICE sector as well as non-gaming entertainment sector.

The development is marketed as a convenient offer for MICE guests as well as other guests “pursuing a modern lifestyle.”

Besides the more than 700 rooms and suites, the new hotel also features a dedicated check-in lounge catering to large MICE groups as well as a Lounge and a Bar.

The food and beverage offering will be complete with the Andaz Kitchen which, according to the media release, will offer a selection of Chinese, Portuguese, and Western culinary dishes.

Hotel facilities will also include an indoor heated pool and a fitness center.

One of the features highlighted by the new brand is the relationship that will hopefully be established between the new hotel and the surrounding area, namely the Old Taipa village, in the pursuit of a “real Macau” experience.

The Andaz Macau is one of nine hotels considered under construction late last month that will, combined, increase total hotel capacity to 3,732 rooms.

According to the same data released by the Land and Urban Construction Bureau, an additional eight developments are currently at the project stage, with 1,308 rooms proposed.