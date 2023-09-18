Andaz opens doors as integral part of Galaxy MICE complex

The 700-plus room Andaz Macau, operated by Hyatt, opened last Friday as an integral part of the Galaxy International Convention Centre (GICC).

With two towers standing above the GICC, Andaz Macau celebrates a lifestyle angle to hospitality, in contrast to the elegant décor at Hyatt hotels. The 700 rooms and suites make the hotel the largest of its brand globally.

The hotel’s rooms and suites, ranging from 35sqm to 68sqm in area, are inspired by the surrounding area, with a palette of forest greens and earthy orange hues reflecting the lush green landscapes of its neighborhood.

A wide variety of drinks is provided at Andaz Bar, while Portuguese, Macanese and Chinese delicacies are served at Andaz Kitchen. Interconnected, both outlets complement each other, with the bar acting as both a pre-meal drink corner and an independent destination for refreshments.

Artwork is also displayed everywhere at the hotel. “Juxtapose” is a stunning series of steel sculptures by Malaysian artist Tang Mun Kian that pays tribute to the city’s historic architecture, iconic landmarks, and the insights of local residents, being among many examples.

Dedicated check-in lounges are available to cater to MICE groups, avoiding independent hotel guests.

Andaz is the second hotel in a month and the eighth overall to open at the Galaxy-Broadway complex. AL