André Cheong makes positive assessment of first four months of new term

The president of the Legislative Assembly (AL), André Cheong, has made a positive evaluation of the first four months of the new AL term.

In a speech opening the AL’s spring media reception yesterday, Cheong said that since the start of the current term, legislative work has focused on implementing the principle of executive-led governance and strengthening the interaction between the executive and legislative branches.

During this period, the AL has optimized its procedures, strengthened communication with the government, established closer coordination mechanisms, and promoted understanding and cooperation through regular exchanges. He said this operational approach helps build mutual trust and collaboration.

Cheong noted that the optimization measures cover not only legislation but also oversight and internal management.

About 150 people attended the luncheon event at MGM Macau, including lawmakers, members of the Executive Council, AL staff, and media representatives.

Regarding legislative work, Cheong said guidelines and procedures for bill review have been formulated, further clarifying the collaboration mechanism with the government during the legislative review process and establishing a timetable to be jointly observed by both parties. He said this will help ensure that bill review work proceeds on schedule, improving the efficiency and quality of legislative work.

In terms of oversight, the operating rules of the three follow-up committees have been optimized, their scope of authority clarified, and provisions established allowing special task forces to be created as needed to conduct in-depth reviews of key issues.

Following these adjustments, committees have held meetings and established six special task forces or working groups dedicated to specific themes.

For internal management, the AL has established a President’s Office to coordinate legal, technical, and logistical support work, formulated operational rules for the bill review and follow-up committees, optimized the allocation of human resources within the advisory team, actively promoted e-government development, and planned the construction of a new e-meeting platform.

The president said the AL will continue strengthening interaction with the government in legislative and oversight work. Through pragmatic, constructive, and rational oversight, the AL aims to help identify policy challenges, improve governance measures, and support the long-term development of Macau and the well-being of its residents.

Like this: Like Loading...