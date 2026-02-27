Man arrested for stealing HKD1 million from sleeping roommate

A 37-year-old unemployed mainland man was arrested after allegedly stealing HKD1 million in cash from his roommate while he was sleeping in a Cotai hotel room. Police recovered HKD100,000 from the suspect after intercepting him at a casino, where he was reportedly gambling with most of the stolen money. The victim reported the theft after waking up and discovering his cash missing. The suspect faces aggravated theft charges and has been transferred to prosecutors for follow-up investigation.

