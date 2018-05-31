Anima criticizes Canidrome for ‘playing tricks’

Anima Macau has again slammed the Macau (Yat Yuen) Canidrome for not disclosing its plans to facilitate the adoption of greyhounds, saying that the Canidrome is only “playing a trick” with the government and the group.

President of the local animal rights association, Albano Martins, disclosed a letter issued to Anima this week by the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM), which proposes to increase its cooperation with the Canidrome with the adoption processes, pledging to provide support.

Yesterday, the animal rights activist said that he phoned the Canidrome and was instructed to fill in an adoption form on their website – a move which Martins condemned, as he claimed that there were no such forms.

“We did what the government asked us to do. We phoned the Canidrome and they instructed us to ask friends to fill in an adoption form on the website. The website is not even working,” Martins told the Times.

“There is no application for adoption, only an outline. So what are they telling us is only tricks. They are playing tricks with the government and with us,” he added.

Martins recalled that Angela Leong, owner of the Canidrome, had already stated that it is easy for these greyhounds to be sent to China.

However, he reiterated that greyhounds are not allowed as pets in many cities including Zhuhai and Shenzhen – and would only be likely put into private tracks.

“What they say is rubbish. They never did anything,” he said, pointing out that Anima had sent several letters to the company offering their assistance in re-homing their greyhounds.

“What they want is to stay there for a longer time. This is a tricky business. I hope the Macau government will not lose their face,” he said.

“They are just continuously postponing because they just want the land, they don’t really care about the animals. They are playing a trick on all of us,” he lamented.

Martins added that he is not expecting the Canidrome to disclose its plans regarding the adoption of greyhounds by today.

The Canidrome is scheduled to close down on July 21. LV

