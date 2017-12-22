ANM proposes MOP36 as hourly minimum wage

The New Macau Association (ANM) has proposed that Macau’s minimum hourly wage be adjusted to MOP36. ANM’s proposal was delivered to the Labour Affairs Bureau yesterday.

The association also suggested increasing the daily minimum wage to MOP288, and the monthly minimum wage to MOP7,500. Moreover, ANM suggested that the minimum wage should be reviewed every year.

ANM has also suggested that the minimum wage be reviewed annually, and that hourly minimum wage standards for overtime, night, and shift work also be established.

The association suggested that the Macau government establish a production evaluation mechanism for mentally or physically disabled employees. This would allow the employers to provide a minimum wage to these employees based on their production capacity levels.

However, according to ANM, such an evaluation must be resolved by the employees themselves. Similar policies regarding workers with disabilities and domestic helpers have been enacted in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The New Macau Association also suggested that the government provide income subsidies to disabled employees and domestic helpers based on an evaluation of different employment situations. The maximum value of these subsidies should enable affected employees to reach the city’s minimum wage.

Regarding domestic helpers, ANM suggested the government consider other minimum wage standards. JZ

