Another leakage fixing scam busted

Two men have been arrested for allegedly orchestrating fraudulent water leakage repair work to steal money, the Judiciary Police (PJ) has announced.

It was the second case after a similar case was uncovered on Jan. 17. In the previous case, two suspects were arrested.

The two people, surnamed Wang, 35 and Chen, 46, are both mainland residents and self-reported as workers.

During dusk hours on Jan. 24, police inspectors came across the two people transporting several barrels of liquid and sets of injectors using a trolley. Reminded of similar tools seized in water leakage repairing frauds, the inspectors followed and monitored them.

At 2 p.m. on the following day, inspectors saw the two enter a building in Taipa and left after a little more than an hour. The inspectors questioned the two, who admitted to having just conducted water leakage repair work.

The client told the police that the service was bought through social media. The two quoted several to 10 thousand for the job but eventually the price rose to MOP31,000. When the client refused to pay, the two workers asked the client to contact their employers instead.

The client directly filed a report with the police during the investigation.

The police later discovered that two other clients lost MOP38,000 to the duo. Meanwhile, the police were later told by professionals that the materials used were of low-quality and should be worth only a few hundred Chinese yuan.

Suspect accused of threatening to kill wife

In another case, a mainland man, 32, has been arrested by the Public Security Police Force (PSP) accused of threatening others and possessing prohibited weapons.

Self-reported as a businessperson, the suspect was accused of threatening to kill his wife, who is also from mainland China and is working in Macau as a waitress. The wife is in her thirties.

It was disclosed by the police that the husband had been harassing the wife through cellphone messages. The case was reported to the police in the afternoon on Jan. 20 by the wife, saying that she was threatened by the husband who claimed that she would die if he visited Macau.

During further investigations, the police were told that the harassments had been happening for some time already. The cause was believed to be related to romantic issues.

At 7 p.m. on the same day, the police intercepted the suspect in the NAPE District and found him in possession of a folding knife measuring 16 cm long in total with a 7 cm-long blade. The suspect denies threatening his wife, according to the police.