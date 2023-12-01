Anti-graft chief highlights regional efforts with HK delegates

Commissioner Chan Tsz King of the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) emphasized the importance of regional collaboration in the area of anti-corruption during his meeting with a delegation from Hong Kong.

The official met with the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Department of Justice of Hong Kong, Yang Mei Kei, who visited Macau yesterday, at the headquarters of the CCAC.

During the meeting, the two parties exchanged views on the way their respective legal regimes manage the investigation and prosecution of corruption. Chan welcomed the delegation led by Yang Mei Kei and stressed the importance of their cooperation in combatting crimes of corruption.

As part of the meeting, the CCAC personnel explained the history and functions of the CCAC, the different types of corruption that are defined within Macau’s criminal system, and case investigation procedures and measures, among others.

For his part, Yang explained the duties of the Prosecutions Division of the Department of Justice of Hong Kong and its close relationship with the Independent Commission Against Corruption of Hong Kong.

Both sides also discussed mutual assistance in progressing criminal cases, particularly cooperation in obtaining evidence, and exchanged views on how to combat money laundering.

A new, proposed structural bill concerning the CCAC was announced last week. The bill grants the CCAC authority to investigate cases of money laundering.

There were other participants in the meeting, including CCAC Deputy Commissioner cum Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ao Ieong Seong and Deputy Principal Government Counsel of Hong Kong, Li Shuk Kwan.