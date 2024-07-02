Applicants can now pick public housing for elderly online

Starting July 8, the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) will allow eligible applicants to choose their preferred public senior living apartments either online or in person. Those with individual accounts can log into the “Electronic Application System for Government Residence for the Elderly” to select from available units. Alternatively, applicants without online access can visit one of 70 social centers for assistance during office hours. Applicants have 90 days from notification to make a selection using floor plans, views, and a demonstration video available on the website. Failing to choose within the period will result in losing a 20% discount on usage fees and automatic transfer to the waiting list.

