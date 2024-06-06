Applications open for Film Arts Training Programme

The 2024 Film Arts Training Programme, organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and Wynn Macau, is accepting applications from June 25 to 26. To be eligible for the program, applicants must be 18 years old or over, hold a Macau SAR Permanent Resident Identity Card, and have a high school diploma or higher certificate of education. The selected candidates will receive more than 60 hours of professional guidance over 12 days from July to September. Towards the end of the program, the candidates will collaborate in groups to create a short film. The group that receives the “Best Art Direction” award will be presented with a certificate and a prize of MOP50,000.

