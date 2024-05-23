April visitor arrivals back to 75.8% of pre-pandemic level

The city saw a 14.4% year-on-year increase in visitor arrivals, to 2,600,717, in April 2024, recovering to 75.8% of the figure in the same month of 2019. However, the number represents a 4.4% month-on-month decline, the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported.

The growth was driven by a 23% surge in same-day visitors to 1.35 million and a 6.3% rise in overnight visitors to 1.25 million. The average length of stay held stable at 1.2 days, with overnight visitors staying 2.3 days (+0.1 day) and same-day visitors staying 0.2 day (-0.1 day).

Mainland China remained the primary market source, with visitor numbers increasing by 25.3% year-on-year to 1.74 million, accounting for 66.8% of total arrivals. Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area jumped 28.6%, while those from Hong Kong dropped 22%.

International visitor arrivals rebounded strongly, up 91.9% year-on-year to 208,297, recovering to 68.6% of the April 2019 level. Southeast Asian markets, such as Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand, showed robust recovery, while Northeast Asian markets, including South Korea and Japan, remained below pre-pandemic levels.

Visitor arrivals by land grew 13.1% to 2,012,501, with the Border Gate checkpoint accounting for the largest share at 47.3%. However, arrivals by sea declined 7.5%, while those by air surged 78%.

In the first four months of 2024, visitor arrivals increased 58.9% year-on-year to 11.48 million, recovering to 83.2% of the same period in 2019. Staff Reporter