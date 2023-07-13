Art business forum opens as IR expo kicks off

A returning one-day forum that discusses the art business opened yesterday as part of the Asian IR Expo.

Officially referred to as ArtBiz Asia, the forum’s inaugural edition was in 2019.

Enjoying resonance with G2E Asia, the world’s leading gambling and entertainment expo, ArtBiz Asia encourages exchanges of views from the industry professionals and decision makers of Asian integrated resorts (IRs), to bring new life to art and entertainment in the IRs.

The forum covered diverse topics focusing on the trends that bring together art tourism, technology art, public art, and art and entertainment, among other popular topics.

Leong Wai Man, president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), gave a keynote speech at the forum.

She began by praising art-related figures to highlight the efforts Macau has invested in boosting arts and culture. For example, she said that when people stroll along the streets of Macau, they will be greeted with art and cultural venues, as well as shows and events.

“Only counting the first half of the year, the IC has organized over 3,000 sessions of cultural and tourism events,” Leong said. She also cited government statistics about the number of cultural entities in Macau rising from 1,708 in 2015 to 2,764 in 2021.

After suggesting the industry in Macau contemplate how to develop further, the official proposed the Greater Bay Area development plan as the solution. The plan positions Macau as an exchange and cooperation base for multiculturalism under the mainstream Chinese culture.

Leong called for the industry to “dig deep” into the history and culture of Macau and tell the “Chinese story” well. They should showcase the city’s cultural image.

The official also said the industry should not fear collaborating with other industries so as to enrich the scene and create synergies.

ArtBiz Asia founder, Patricia Cheong, also spoke at the forum.

“Macau is a city with a rich history and artistic heritage under the influence of eastern and western cultures. Our topics this year will start with the inclusive development of eastern and western art cultures, and the discussions will cover hotels and art spaces, experiences and art tourism, cities and art destinations, technology and pop art, etc,” said Cheong, who is also president of Macao International Cultural and Sports Association.

“The closing session will be focusing on the future of art and entertainment, hoping to vigorously promote the exchanges of art and business in the integrated resort industry, which is also the vision of Artbiz.”