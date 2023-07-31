Art Macao invites public to embark on ‘aesthetic journey’ as exhibitions bring color to city

Art Macao, the mega art event in the city opened its doors over the weekend, presenting a total of 30 art exhibitions that will open successively until October.

The “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023” this year further extended its cooperation with the integrated resorts.

In the opening ceremony, president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Leong Wai Man said that in the future, Macau will seek to foster cultural prosperity by organizing national, regional and international cultural exchange activities.

According to Leong, the government will also strive to build a platform for cultural exchange and cooperation between China and foreign countries and continuously promote the exchange of Chinese foreign cultures in the SAR.

The biennale features the Main Exhibition at Macau Art Museum, which explores the relationship between science and religion entitled “The Statistics of Fortune.”

The exposition features 118 pieces of works by 42 artists from 18 countries and regions, including painting, engraving, photography, mixed media, sculpture, installation, video and artificial intelligence art.

Some of the works attempt to re-explore the power of mind and spirit in a world dominated by technology; some disclose the clues of science and technology in traditional mythology, religion, witchcraft and healing arts and other spiritual practices; while others move through a broad spectrum in between, alternately blending different beliefs and approaches.

The Main Exhibition is held until October 28.

Curated by artist Qiu Zhijie, the vice president of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, Art Macao 2023, the event presents six public art installations, showing creations of artists from China, India, Mexico, South Africa, Israel, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Specially launched as part of Art Macao this year is the Invitational Exhibition by Local Artists, which was inaugurated Saturday at the “‧ART Space” on the first floor of Macao Cultural Centre. Six local artists, namely Konstantin Bessmertny, Ung Vai Meng, Lampo Leong, Chan Hin Io, Bunny Lai Sut Weng and Eric Fok Hoi Seng, were invited to create new works on the theme of the event.

In addition, four City Pavilions, including the Vila Nova de Cerveira Pavilion, the Kyoto Pavilion, the Shenzhen Pavilion and the London Pavilion, will open successively from August 1, showcasing the multiculturalism of the cities. The six integrated resorts also conceived a variety of projects, presenting various exhibitions, which will also successively open. Staff Reporter