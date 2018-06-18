Artist hopes local arts can be promoted overseas

Local artist Season Lao is showcasing his artworks in his solo exhibition titled “The Art of Silence” – an expression of his photography – at Creative Spot, the gallery’s first exhibition.

Currently based in Japan, Lao showcases his artworks through photography, yet uses a series of techniques including the use of raw paper and ink painting.

After the 311 Great East Japan Earthquake, he focused on publishing works in the field of contemporary art.

“It’s a very traditional method. It’s the kind of paper that [was] originally used for these artworks,” the artist explained to the Times.

The artist uses mulberry paper and collaborates with a paper artist to produce his artworks.

Lao said he expresses himself through the artworks he makes, aiming to raise awareness of rapid globalization and the effects of consumerism.

“All these result in several social issues so I want to portray that there are a lot of cities that are rapidly developing because of both globalization and consumerism,” said Lao.

Lao is in the region for this solo exhibition and for the exhibition titled “Unknown Asia,” in which he curated the artworks of three Japanese artists.

The artist is also set to hold a talk on Saturday at Creative Macau, to speak on exhibition projects in Japan and those concurrent with “Unknown Asia Art Exchange Osaka.”

According to Lao, local artists are more privileged to be able to showcase their artworks in Macau due to the support of the local government.

However, he noted that the city should also be promoting local artworks to areas outside of the SAR.

“People always say that Macau is an international city but it’s not like that with art. [Local artworks] should not just be in Macau, it needs to be taken to other cities too,” Lao explicated.

“Macau government promotes a lot of artists in Macau but the problem is that they just promote them here. We have to bring our own concept and philosophy to other people and let them see our techniques,” he added.

Lao suggested that curators from outside the region should be invited to curate exhibitions in Macau to expand the local artists’ connections.

He noted that Hong Kong holds several art fairs and shows in its galleries in Central, yet lamented that it is rare to see the artworks of Macau artists in the fairs.

“Macau is so close yet they do not know about the artists’ [artworks]. It is important to [internationalize] the artworks of local artists as well,” Lao reiterated.

Lao has 15 exhibitions this year, participating in a series of art fairs including events in Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, United States, Shanghai, Korea and Hong Kong.

He is also set to hold his solo exhibition in cities including Tokyo, Fukuoka, Seoul and Milan. The Macau exhibition will remain at Creative Spot until June 22.

