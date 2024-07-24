Artist showcases beauty of imperfection in painting exhibition

Zheng Xiaojun, the artist behind the “She Realm” figure painting exhibition, unveiled her collection of more than 30 paintings depicting women and children at the Rui Cunha Foundation yesterday.

Zheng, who also serves as a PhD Associate Professor at the School of Journalism and Communication and heads the Artificial Intelligence and New Media Art Research Center at Jinan University, highlighted the significance of embracing imperfections during the artistic journey.

“We often strive for the so-called perfection but, unfortunately and fortunately, this kind of perfection actually doesn’t exist,” she said in her opening remarks yesterday.

“And it is due to this imperfection that things become more captivating, just like the broken arm of Venus, which makes her an everlasting classic.”

Zheng also expressed her belief that art can serve as a “soothing, calming influence on the mind.” She shared the words of French painter Henri Matisse, who said, “What I dream of is an art of balance, of purity and serenity devoid of troubling or depressing subject matter.” This sentiment aligns with Zheng’s goal of creating works that can provide audiences with “moments of peace and quiet, to appreciate the different shades of beauties and the one that can soothe people’s soul.”

The exhibition, which will be on display until Aug. 3, showcases Zheng’s mastery of figure painting and her ability to capture the essence of the human experience. As a member of the Macau Artist Society, Zheng’s works have been recognized both nationally and internationally with selections in numerous prestigious exhibitions and competitions.

The “She Realm” exhibition is a testament to Zheng Xiaojun’s artistic vision and her commitment to creating works that engage and uplift the viewer.Victoria Chan