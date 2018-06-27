Arts | Capitol Theatre to hold first show in September

The Capitol Theatre is scheduled to host its first show in September, following a 20-year period of closure, Lam Wai Hong, operation director of the venue, told the Times.

“The theatre is ready to open. We plan to officially open it in September,” Lam said, explaining that they are currently finishing works on the stairs and elevators which grant access to the Theatre.

Plans exist for the Capitol Theatre to be rented to art and cultural groups to promote the local creative industries.

According to Lam, interested groups can make an appointment through a phone call, email or WeChat the theatre directly to make arrangements for the venue to be used by the artists.

“Not-for-profit local organizations registered in Macau can enjoy a discount,” said Lam, adding “even if there is no discount, it [rental price] is still favorable.”

The rental fee for performances is MOP6,000 (with a discount for local groups, who will pay around MOP4,000) for four hours. For playing movies, the rent goes down to MOP3,000 for four hours.

Non-local groups can also rent the place, Lam told the Times.

The Capitol Theatre has already received more than five bookings.

In August, several internal performances prepared by the theatre’s affiliate associations will be held ahead of the venue’s September official kickoff.

“Besides providing hardware, we also provide them [theatre users] with technicians [who can operate the equipment]. We only have a cost price,” said Lam.

All facilities in the theatre were renovated at a total cost of MOP15 million, with the Theatre planning to invest another MOP8 million to improve some facilities and equipment.

Online purchasing of tickets for shows is currently under consideration. This is said to be part of the e-commerce strategy the Theatre plans to introduce.

In total, 380 seats are available at the venue. Lam also disclosed to the Times that the Capitol Theatre will host the first show which will be open to the public in September.

“Regarding movies, we might collaborate with some film distributors. On Fridays or Saturdays, we might play some non-mainstream movies, some independent movies with art aspects, or even movies which local residents rarely see,” said Lam. “We hope to attract local residents to watch movies because, in cinemas, movies mainly consist of blockbusters. Independent movies, while unpopular, also have good quality. We hope to introduce more variety in order to give residents and tourists more viewing options,” he added.

Lam additionally informed the Times that the Capitol Theatre will sign a cooperation agreement with art groups and other relevant parties in the Greater Bay Area to exchange performances of high quality across the region.

When questioned if the Capitol Theatre is confident in its operations, Lam stated that, given the fact that the theatre’s “location is easy to spot, that it has parking facilities nearby,” and that the size of the theatre is suitable for small and medium sized groups. The Capitol Theatre expects a positive response and high demand.

