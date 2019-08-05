Ask the Vet | Are Cats Allergic to Humans?

Recent studies have found a link between cats allergic to human lifestyles and conditions such as asthma. Feline allergy manifests itself in itchy skin conditions, respiratory problems and asthmatic attacks.

Feline asthma is an upper respiratory illness that causes difficulty breathing due to exposure to allergens. Very often the symptoms of asthmatic attacks are similar to cat hairball related cough. Certain cat breeds are more susceptible to feline asthma. Siamese cats in particular suffer from frequent asthma attacks. Allergens in the environment and household irritants are most likely to trigger a feline asthmatic attack.

It’s important to know if your pet is suffering from asthma, as medical attention is necessary. After appropriate diagnosis, the vet might prescribe medications such as Prednisone. Along with medication, it’s best to identify substances or situations that cause an asthmatic attack. Some pet owners have identified specific cat litter that causes allergic reactions and asthma symptoms in their pets.

Symptoms of Allergies in Pets

Coughing

Sneezing

Difficulty urinating

Conjunctivitis

Weakness

Skin inflammation

Lethargy

Wheezing

Shortness of breath

Mycoplasma in Cats

Symptoms of respiratory difficulties are generally linked to asthma. Along with environmental allergens, cats may be susceptible to mycoplasma infections. Mycoplasma is a bacterial organism that exists in the environment. It can infect both dogs and cats, and it also poses a risk to humans. The symptoms of mycoplasma in cats can range from mild to severe. Pets with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of contracting the infection.

Mycoplasma is also closely linked to severe asthmatic attacks. Cats with mycoplasma infections have to be diagnosed and treated promptly. There is no vaccine available for the prevention of mycoplasma. Chemical disinfection and strong sunlight are the only preventive measures to kill existing bacterial organisms.

Allergens Present in Human Environments

Pollen

Mold

House dust

Mites

Human dandruff

Cigarette smoke

Cat litter

Food

Household bacteria

Cleaning agents

Preventing Exposure

Pet owners should take necessary precautions to prevent both asthma and allergic reactions in pets. The household should be left open to allow strong sun-rays to kill germs and bacteria. Allergic pets should also be kept in smoke free households, as smoke causes upper respiratory problems in cats. Research studies have discovered that asthmatic cats kept away from cigarette smoke environments showed an improvement in health.

It’s important to avoid giving pets table scraps or food that isn’t a part of their diet. Human food can contain ingredients that are toxic to your pet and may cause digestive reactions.

It’s best to maintain hygienic and smoke free surroundings along with a proper diet to keep your pets healthy, happy and free from feline asthma.

