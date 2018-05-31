Association calls for longer maternity leave

Proponents of breastfeeding are calling for longer maternity leave, wishing to extend the leave to a period of time in line with the International Labor Organization’s ideal 96-day paid maternity leave.

The Macau Breastfeeding & Nurturing Promotion Association (APACIM) held a talk called “Breastfeeding and Child Nurturing talk: More Solutions than Challenges” on Tuesday, stressing the importance of nurturing the health of infants through breastfeeding.

The speaker, Christine Lam, noted that both Hong Kong and Macau have significantly improved in raising breastfeeding awareness, providing an atmosphere which is conducive to breastfeeding.

However, the nurse consultant, based in Hong Kong, noted that there is still significant room for improvement.

“There have been improvements. I think the government has started to encourage the mothers to have nursing breaks [but] we should have a longer maternity leave so mothers are able to breastfeed the baby for longer,” Lam said.

“If mothers have a nice place for them to breastfeed their babies in the public, then they would feel more comfortable feeding in public places,” she added.

Lam also suggested that the government could further promote breastfeeding through advertisements to educate the public so as to facilitate the integration of breastfeeding mothers in public places.

Citing research which shows that breastfeeding offers significant health benefits for infants and mothers, Lam urged new mothers to always opt for breastfeeding, despite the hardships faced particularly during the first two weeks which can include latching and post-partum depression.

“[Hospitals] can provide support to overcome this critical period. It’s the most difficult time for mothers to adapt to motherhood and breastfeeding,” she added, noting that the local hospitals should initially support these women.

Virginia Tam, chairlady of APACIM, said that the number of maternity leave days still remains a challenge for new mothers, noting that the current 70 days does not match the standard of ILO’s recommended days.

“Maternity leave is an issue. 56 days is really not enough. The ILO recommended 98 days. Even in Macau, the civil servants’ 90 days is not even up to the standard,” Tam said.

“The association is happy about 56 days being bumped up to 70 days with the new labor law but it’s still not really enough,” the chairlady added.

Tam also questioned whether mothers get support from their workplaces – another challenge she claimed new mothers face.

According to Tam, the availability of lactation rooms has significantly improved in the past 18 months – a move she considers a big step forward.

“Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam really implemented this and asked all 15 organizations under his office to implement lactation rooms. We hope more enterprises would also follow,” she said.

The association is also looking to encourage improved healthcare professionals, citing the lack of professionals in this area.

“I think we see mostly healthcare professionals are still a little bit behind their peers in other countries. I have to say that breastfeeding medicine is not so popular worldwide; in Macau it’s probably a little bit left behind. We still have some room for improvements,” Tam added.

