Authorities conduct on-site inspection in Areia Preta

The Environmental Protection Bureau and the Social Welfare Bureau conducted an on-site inspection to evaluate progress in resolving the odor issue at the elderly apartments in Areia Preta. The temporary housing project in Lot P, identified as the primary source of the odor, is nearing completion. The channel cleaning work has been finished, and relevant outlets have been sealed. According to a joint statement, the interdepartmental team will continue monitoring the situation and dispatching personnel to ensure the odor problem is effectively managed.

