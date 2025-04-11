Architect ‘We have to change the paradigm from speed to quality’

Recent winner of several accolades in the field of Architecture and Design, Nuno Soares, Architect, Urban Planner, and Head of the Department of Architecture and Design of the University of Saint Joseph, believes that it is vital for Macau-based architecture companies and ateliers to join international competitions as a way to promote and seek for some recognition that sometimes lacks locally.

In an exclusive interview with the Times, Soares addressed the state of architecture and provided insights into what he believes is the right path to further valuing local architectural works.

Macau Daily Times (MDT) -Macau architects, architecture offices, and students have been recently awarded several prizes in national and international competitions, but it seems that this global recognition of quality is not often translated into getting these proposals and projects built. Why is that?

Arch. Nuno Soares (NS)—I agree with this analysis. I believe there is a lack of recognition of local architecture. This is, in fact, one of the reasons we often participate in local and international architecture competitions. We want to showcase our ideas, create critical mass, and show that the city can be made differently. We also believe that architecture can aim to improve the quality of life and be original for Macau.

MDT – How can architects convince decision-makers to take these projects into higher account, which, if built, can also improve Macau’s image

NS – I think it has a lot to do with promoting quality. This issue of valuing architecture happens in both the government and the private sector. We can see this in the public tenders, where there are still few of these competitions that effectively value architecture and give a high percentage [on evaluation criteria] to the quality and architectural excellence of the projects. So, this is not yet a priority, particularly for the government in public projects.

In the private sector, we have primarily casinos [integrated resorts], which sometimes try to stand out with their architecture. So we already see some examples of architectural excellence in some of the casinos [properties], like the Morpheus [hotel at City of Dreams]. There are a few other examples, but they are just starting to happen. In general, architecture is still not very valued.

MDT-Analysing these public tender results, we see that the decision on the winning bid often falls on the cheaper or faster proposal to build. Is this mindset that needs to be changed?

NS—Yes, decision-makers need to start understanding that architectural quality is essential to improving the quality of life and improving the spaces where people work and live. However, the criteria for evaluating projects always move away from assessing architectural excellence, often focusing on speed and price (as you mentioned).

These are the predominant factors in most public tenders, and this discussion has been ongoing for a long time. When we try to improve architectural quality, one issue is the construction cost. When discussing the construction cost in public works, we must balance outstanding quality with economic acceptance and viability. Still, the issues of cost and architectural excellence are not directly related.

When we assess a project’s quality, we always have to look at its architectural quality, how it is integrated into its context, what materials it uses, what spaces it will create, and what contribution it brings to society at that time and in the future.

So, we have to change the paradigm from speed to quality.

Of course, projects still need to be completed within a practical timeframe, but in a building’s lifespan, construction time is always a tiny percentage. We should sometimes sacrifice speed to achieve better quality, better landscape interaction in the context, and better architecture and urban planning. Therefore, in this field, we also need to value quality, not only speed and minimum cost.

MDT – Have any changes been seen in recent times regarding this change or paradigm?

NS – Our work [at Urban Practice], other colleagues’ work, and a new generation of architects are already thinking a lot about this. There is a new generation that is thinking a lot about architecture that is related to the idiosyncrasy of Macau, that is, local architecture, an architecture that is rooted in the needs of this city that we have, but looking to the future in a way, designing Macau for the city that we want to have in the future.

Participation in international competitions [from several people and companies] also has to do with this. We know that the local scene, from the point of view of architectural appreciation, is not famous. We are still trying to showcase Macau abroad, winning some competitions, and doing projects outside Macau in places where architectural quality is more valued. We are doing projects in mainland China, we are doing projects in Portugal, and we are also involved in international projects in places where there is a more significant design consideration than what exists here in Macau projects at the moment.