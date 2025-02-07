Authorities deny deepfake fraud or extortion cases

The Office of the Secretary for Security (GSS) has confirmed that there have been no reported. This statement comes amid concerns regarding the misuse of manipulated images and videos of lawmakers or other prominent individuals.

The Office disclosed that a 2024 extortion scheme targeting Legislative Assembly members, involving altered nude images, did not result in any financial losses.

The Secretary’s office reported that this blackmail attempt, uncovered last December, involved manipulated photographs sent to lawmakers. Fortunately, the victims’ vigilant responses effectively thwarted any harmful consequences.

Authorities attributed this success to heightened public awareness and timely police alerts. In response, the Judiciary Police have intensified efforts to educate residents on identifying and responding to such crimes.

The extortion attempts included lawmakers receiving emails containing fake nude images, accompanied by threats to publish the photos unless they contacted the alleged blackmailers via WhatsApp.

Several lawmakers expressed their fear of opening these emails, underscoring the psychological toll of such threats.

Lawmaker Leong Sun Iok raised concerns after several MPs, including Leong Hong Sai, reported receiving similar emails with manipulated images, threatening public exposure unless they responded via WhatsApp. Notably, similar incidents have also occurred in Hong Kong, targeting members of its Legislative Council.

Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, acknowledged the challenges in detecting online extortion involving AI-altered images and emphasized the need for continued public awareness campaigns.

While the manipulated image scheme is not new, Wong clarified that it differs from real-time video deepfake technology, which Macau has yet to encounter in criminal cases. He assured that authorities are closely monitoring evolving criminal tactics related to artificial intelligence, enhancing investigative capabilities, and fostering regional cooperation with law enforcement.

To combat evolving AI-driven crimes, authorities are enhancing investigative capabilities, strengthening cross-border cooperation, and conducting public outreach.

Last year, the Judiciary Police organized 700 anti-fraud activities, reaching 120,000 participants, and released an awareness video on deepfake technology, which garnered 147,000 views by year-end. Victoria Chan