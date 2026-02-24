Authorities extend drone fireworks show duration

Macau will adjust the format of its remaining Chinese New Year drone and fireworks performances following public feedback, with authorities separating the drone and fireworks segments to improve the visibility of aerial formations.

The second New Year drone and fireworks performance was held yesterday, the seventh day of the Lunar New Year, with the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announcing operational refinements for the remaining shows..

MGTO director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said the upcoming performance on March 3, the 15th day of the first lunar month, will present the drone display first, followed by the fireworks segment. The display uses 3,888 drones.

The arrangement aims to improve the clarity of drone formations. The total performance duration will also be extended to about 25 minutes.

The adjustment was made after authorities collected public feedback following the first drone fireworks show on the third day of the Lunar New Year. The official said that while responses were generally positive, some spectators said smoke generated by fireworks affected the visibility of the drone patterns.

She also noted that higher humidity and low wind conditions during the festive period caused smoke to linger in the air, prompting the schedule modification.

