Applications open for subsidized nurseries in March

Applications for subsidized nurseries will be accepted from March 2 to March 28, with the list of admitted children to be announced on May 4. Among the subsidized nurseries recruiting children this year, all accept online applications except for five nurseries that require documents to be submitted in person. Parents can obtain a “Child Application Data Registration Code” through the online application system, which features a function allowing pre-entry of application data. When applying to different subsidized nurseries for their child, entering the code enables quick application submission without needing to re-enter the data.

Like this: Like Loading...