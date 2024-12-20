Authorities find 69 suspected illegal workers

In November, joint operations conducted by the Public Security Police Force (PSP) and the Labour Affairs Bureau resulted in the discovery of 69 alleged illegal workers, according to a press statement from PSP. The authorities inspected 142 locations, including construction sites, private buildings, industrial establishments, and commercial premises, leading to the interception of the 69 suspected illegal workers. Officials emphasized their commitment to continuing such initiatives to combat illegal employment practices, reduce criminal activity, and protect vulnerable workers from exploitation.

