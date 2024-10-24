Authorities found 46 alleged illegal workers in September

In September, joint operations by the Public Security Police Force (PSP) and the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) led to significant actions against illegal work. Authorities inspected 211 locations, including construction sites, private buildings, Industrial establishments, and commercial premises, resulting in the interception of 46 suspected illegal workers. This initiative highlights ongoing efforts to combat illegal employment practices, reduce criminal activity, and protect vulnerable workers from exploitation. The crackdown is part of a broader strategy to ensure compliance with labor laws and uphold the integrity of the workforce. Further operations are expected as authorities continue to address this issue.

