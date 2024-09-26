Authorities prepare for Golden Week travel surge

In anticipation of a significant influx of travelers during the National Day Golden Week, authorities have implemented contingency measures to ensure smooth transit. The Transport Bureau announced that on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30, designated areas at border crossings will be reserved for shuttle buses from hotels and casinos, with expanded queuing spaces to streamline passenger pick-up and drop-off. From Sept. 29 to Oct. 7, shuttle services at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge will operate more frequently, with changes based on passenger demand. Depending on crowd levels, the Public Security Police will temporarily close the taxi rank on Avenida da Praia Grande.

