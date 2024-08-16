Authorities respond to road and tree damage following storm

Yesterday’s heavy rainstorm caused a significant road subsidence in the New Urban Zone District A, near the Rotunda de Hou Kong. Local authorities responded promptly, with the fire department confirming that no injuries or vehicles were involved in the incident. The incident affected the section of Avenida Doutor Ma Man Kei that was already closed for a pipeline project.

The Public Development Bureau quickly dispatched staff Thursday morning to assess the situation. Initial investigations suggest that the subsidence, measuring approximately three meters deep and six by six meters wide, was caused by the heavy showers. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries or damage to construction machinery. The contractor has implemented safety measures at the site, and the Public Construction Authority has instructed them to remain vigilant regarding weather conditions. The area remains fenced off as the joint pipeline project continues.

In a separate incident, a large branch from an ancient banyan tree at the Tin Hau Ancient Temple on Ma Kau Seac Hill, collapsed, damaging a concrete shrine but leaving the temple’s main structure intact. Director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Deland Leong, noted that the tree’s condition had worsened due to recent heavy rains, likely leading to its fall.

The banyan tree, classified as an ancient specimen, has shown signs of weakening, including infections and fungal growth. The IC expressed its plans to oversee repairs to the damaged shrine while closely monitoring the tree’s health, around noon yesterday.

Both incidents highlight the necessity for regular maintenance and inspection of public structures and natural landmarks during extreme weather events. Nadia Shaw