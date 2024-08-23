Authorities warn about theft on planes rising

Thefts on airplanes in Macau have increased 187% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year, according to the Office of the Secretary for Security.

A total of 23 cases of airplane theft were recorded between January and June, up from just eight cases in the first six months of 2023, the office said in response to a question from lawmaker Lo Choi In.

Despite the significant increase, the number remains four cases lower than in the first half of 2019, before pandemic border restrictions were implemented.

Most perpetrators and victims have been mainland Chinese residents, the office said, attributing the rise to more flights and travelers as well as passenger negligence in securing their belongings.

Authorities have ramped up prevention efforts, including distributing pamphlets to passengers and holding an industry meeting to discuss cooperation.

Specialized training will also be provided to aviation sector staff, while police disseminate crime information online and offline, and publish case studies as reminders.

Lo warned that summer often presents more opportunities for so-called “airplane rats” due to increased travel. She criticized authorities for not doing enough to reinforce awareness campaigns and measures at entry points like airports.

With modern criminals employing more advanced means and citizens focused on other forms of fraud prevention, Lo said the public is neglecting the long-standing threat of theft on airplanes. She called on authorities to combat the crime through heightened promotion and prevention efforts. VC