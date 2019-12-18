Aviation | Taiwan’s Starlux to run three daily flights to Macau in January

Six flights in and out of Macau will be added to the schedule from January 23, Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines announced yesterday at an event in Macau.

The new airline specifically held a press conference in the city to meet with local press, in addition to making the announcement.

The three pairs of flights will cover the day, with flights in the late morning to early afternoon, and an evening flight to end the day. Tickets for the inaugural flights from Macau to Taipei will start selling on December 19.

Airline president Chang Kuo-wei has pitched his latest project as a premium airline which appeals to businesses and discerning travelers. The airline will, in its first phase, use three A321neo aircrafts to operate routes connecting Taipei with Macau, Da Nang, and Penang.

The company indicated in a press release that the visitor counts from both Macau and Taipei were supportive of the decision, supporting the company’s move to include Macau as a destination.

“People from both places are enthusiastic [about] visiting each other,” said Nieh Kuo-wei, Chief Communications Officer of Starlux.

Indeed, visitor counts from tourism regulators were satisfactory. In 2018, a total of nearly 1.1 million tourists from Taiwan visited Macau. About 90,000 Macau residents travel to Taiwan annually.

Furthermore, the increasing number of Macau residents interested in traveling further abroad was another factor.

The company plans to begin receiving 17 A350 long-haul wide-body aircraft at the end of 2021. It aims to expand its fleet of long-haul aircraft to 27 and have a fleet of 50 by 2030. The addition of the A350 will enable the airline to serve Asia-Europe and Asia-North America routes.

Pitched as a premium airline, the airline also unveiled several market-leading services and facilities during yesterday’s press conference.

All three A321neo aircrafts will be equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, with free text-over-Wi-Fi services for economy class passengers, and free Wi-Fi for business class. The personal screens in economy are 10 inches with 720p HD resolution, while business has 15.6 inch screens with 1080p.

Furthermore, the seats in both classes were designed by BMW Designworks with a theme called “Pure Tea,” and are finished in an earthy tone that creates a homely atmosphere. Business class seats can also turn to flat beds, even on the A321neo.

Finally, the aircraft will be filled with fragrance and music made specifically for Starlux when passengers board their flights.