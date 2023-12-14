Beijing ‘agrees in principle’ with Hengqin development plan

The Chinese State Council, as revealed on the website of the Central Government, has “agreed in principle” to the development plan for Hengqin that was co-submitted by Guangdong and Macau.

According to the statement, the National Development and Reform Commission “agrees in principle with the ‘Overall Development Plan for the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin’ [the development plan].” It cautions both Guangdong and Macau to “organize and implement [the development plan] carefully.”

The Commission underlined that the plan’s implementation must comply with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era; the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party; an aestheticism which advocates progress whilst also maintains stability; and other similar guidelines. It also highlighted that the project must be implemented fully to promote developmental progress in both Hengqin and Macau, as well as to ensure Macau’s economic diversification and the improvements in Macau residents’ livelihoods.

The Commission has also directed the People’s Government of Guangdong Province to strengthen its communication and coordination with Macau and increase its support to better implement the project. The Zone’s Management Committee “should strengthen overall coordination, improve the efficiency of discussion and decision-making, and effectively fulfill the main responsibility for the planning and construction of the cooperation zone,” the Commission added.

The Zone’s Executive Committee “must be courageous and good at taking action, pragmatically assume the main executive responsibility for the planning and construction of the cooperation zone, deeply promote reform and innovation, open cooperation, and promote the development and construction of the cooperation zone with high standards, high quality and high efficiency,” it added.

National entities will also escalate their work in ensuring the smooth implementation of the plan, using the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao Deep Cooperation Zone as “a test project and pilot area for deepening reform and expansions to this field.”