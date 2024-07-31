Beijing grants tour groups registered in Macau, HK visa-free to Hainan

The National Immigration Administration announced yesterday that individuals from nations that maintain diplomatic relations with China are permitted to visit the southern island province of Hainan without a visa for a duration of 144 hours, provided they are part of tour groups registered in Macau and Hong Kong.

The coastal city of Sanya, Hainan province, is experiencing significant advancements in the international cruise tourism sector.

According to the China Ports and Harbors Association, the city hit a milestone in the first half of the year, with inbound and outbound passenger throughput of international cruise visits soaring to 54,624 passengers.

Hainan’s 59-country visa-free entry policy has attracted a large influx of visitors, boosting the cruise industry in the region.

Meanwhile, the director-general of the Sanya Tourism Board, Albert Yip, said that Sanya is set to collaborate with neighboring cities and regions, like Macau and Hong Kong, to develop multi-destination cruise products.

Gao Yongning, deputy director of the Cruise and Yacht Department of the Sanya Central Business District Administration, said that the remarkable increase in the number of cruise ships and routes can be attributed to both a more favorable business environment and enhanced policy support, as cited in a report by China Daily.