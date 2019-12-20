Beijing loyalist Ho Iat Seng takes helm in Macau

Ho Iat Seng was inaugurated today as the third Chief Executive of the Macau Special Administrative Region since the territory’s return to Chinese rule in 1999. The 62-year-old businessman read his oath of office in front of Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a ceremony Friday morning held at the Macau East Asian Games Dome in Cotai.

To warm applause from an audience comprising local politicians, members of the business elite and invited foreign guests, both men delivered speeches stressing the importance of the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ framework under which the former Portuguese colony has been ruled since its handover.

In his address, Ho pledged improvements to the territory’s administration, infrastructure, transportation and economy, reflecting calls for it to diversify away from its heavy dependence on the gambling industry.

Xi’s speech focused overwhelmingly on the need for strict adherence to the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ framework, which has come under sharp criticism in Hong Kong, where the opposition says China is chipping at civil liberties it promised the two territories would retain under Chinese rule.

Other senior officials of the executive branch were also inaugurated this morning, each swearing an oath to act in accordance with both the Chinese National Constitution and the Macau SAR Basic Law.

The officials include the five new policy secretaries, namely Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong Weng Chon, Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong, Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U, and Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo Arrais do Rosário.

Other senior members of the new government present included Commissioner Against Corruption Chan Tsz King, Commissioner of Audit Ho Veng On, Commander General of the Unitary Police Service Leong Man Cheong, Customs Director Vong Man Chong, and Prosecutor General Ip Son Sang, as well as the members of the Executive Council, the advisory body for the Chief Executive.

The same roster of Macau’s political elite attended the annual flag raising ceremony this morning, where the Chinese national flag and the Macau SAR flag were hoisted to the sound of the national anthem as performed by a local children’s choir.

The flag raising ceremony was also attended by Carrie Lam, the embattled leader of Hong Kong, who has been present at the celebration events this week since at least yesterday. Lam reportedly met with the Chinese President yesterday afternoon, however the content of their meeting was not disclosed.

Last week, she traveled to Beijing to update Xi and other senior mainland officials on the situation in Hong Kong, telling the press that the purpose of her visit was to “give a full account of what has happened in Hong Kong over the past year.”

Notably absent from the inauguration events this morning was the pro-democrat faction of the Legislative Assembly. Lusa News Agency reported that at least three pro-democracy lawmakers had either not been invited to the official events or had chosen not to attend.

Lawmaker Au Kam San said he did not receive an invitation for the anniversary events, but told Lusa he was “used to not being invited.” Ng Kuok Cheong, who is known for his participation in the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989, said he was invited but had declined to attend. Sulu Sou told Lusa he had received an invitation only for “activities in which President Xi Jinping will not participate.” DB/Agencies