Beijing offers foreign residents in Macau five-year multiple entry visa

Non-Chinese residents of Macau and Hong Kong will have an easier time entering mainland China as Beijing has relaxed visa regulations to better incorporate the semi-autonomous cities into national development plans.

Starting July 10, permanent residents who are not Chinese nationals will be able to obtain a five-year permit to enter the mainland, with local authorities stressing the move could motivate foreign companies and talent to settle in the city.

They will be allowed multiple entries for up to 90 days per visit, as announced by China’s National Immigration Administration (NIA) yesterday.

Residents meeting the eligibility criteria, regardless of their nationality or occupation, can submit their applications through China Travel Service (Holdings) in both Hong Kong and Macau. Successful applicants can expect to receive their permits within 20 working days.

Upon completion of necessary procedures, such as providing fingerprints, holders of these multi-entry permits will benefit from self-service clearance at border control points, according to NIA authorities.

The new policy makes it more convenient for foreigners living in the SARs with permanent residency either to invest, visit relatives, travel, do business, or engage in discussions and exchanges on the mainland.

Permit holders are however, prohibited from working, studying, or engaging in journalistic activities.

The application fee for the permits is set at HKD260, while individuals looking to renew or replace their permits in mainland China will be required to pay RMB230, as stated by the administration.

According to the basic laws of the two regions, permanent residents of Hong Kong and Macau include both Chinese and non-Chinese nationals.

In a statement, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng said the new policy “further promotes people-to-people exchanges, economic and trade exchanges, and mutually beneficial cooperation between the mainland and Macau.”

“It also contributes positively for the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and accelerates Macau’s integration into the overall development of the country,” the statement read.

The central government’s decision to issue these permits aims to further enhance people-to-people exchanges between Hong Kong, Macau, and the mainland.

The Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents (non-Chinese Citizens) is an electronic card-type travel document. The card has a nine-digit number, which is unique to each person and will remain unchanged for life.

Card numbers beginning with HA are issued to non-Chinese Hong Kong permanent residents, while those beginning with MA are issued to non­Chinese Macau permanent residents

The permit bears the holder’s photo, name, date of birth, gender, nationality, validity period, issuing authority, card number, and serial number on the front side, and the Hong Kong or Macau permanent identity card number, Chinese name, and duration of stay on the back side.

Ho has expressed gratitude to China’s central government, for once again “introducing measures to benefit Macau.”

The MSAR government said in a statement that it will fully assist with the implementation of the policy, work closely with the immigration authorities on security, and coordinate with the Zhuhai customs and immigration departments on relevant matters.