Beijing offers foreign residents in Macau five-year multiple entry visa

Non-Chinese residents of Macau and Hong Kong will have an easier time entering mainland China as Beijing has relaxed visa regulations to better incorporate the semi-autonomous cities into national development plans.

Starting July 10, permanent residents who are not Chinese nationals will be able to obtain a five-year permit to enter the mainland. They will be allowed multiple entries for up to 90 days per visit, as announced by China’s National Immigration Administration today.

In a statement, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng said the new policy “further promotes people-to-people exchanges, economic and trade exchanges, and mutually beneficial cooperation between the mainland and Macau.”

“It also contributes positively for the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and accelerates Macau’s integration into the overall development of the country,”statement read.

The new policy makes it more convenient for foreigners living in the SARs with permanent residents either to invest, visit relatives, travel, do business, or engage in discussions and exchanges on the mainland.