Biennial fosters artist exchanges across regions

An exhibition featuring artworks from Hong Kong and Macau opened at the Gongwang Museum in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, in late October, aiming to fuel exchanges between artists from Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland, according to a China Daily report.

The exhibition “Integration and Dialogue: Hong Kong-Macau Visual Art Biennial 2024” includes three sections — Hong Kong Snapshots & City Walks; Not Macau, But Named Macau; and Landscapes in Hangzhou.

The Hangzhou section displays paintings, videos and installations by 16 local artists who create works focused on landscapes.

The Hong Kong section, curated by the Hong Kong Heritage Museum, reflects how young Hong Kong artists revitalize traditional crafts through the inheritance of the Lingnan School of painting and innovative approaches to intangible cultural heritage.

The local section focuses on ordinary stories from the perspective of artists living and working in Macau. It narrates the ever-changing region in the realm of people’s knowledge and understanding.

After Hangzhou, the exhibition will continue its tour to Nanjing, Jiangsu province, as well as Guangdong province’s Guangzhou and Shenzhen, ending the tour in Beijing. The biennial in Hangzhou will be on display until Nov. 14.

The biennial was established in 2008 with themes of past biennials ranging from calligraphy, painting, photography, and graphic design to contemporary art, new media art and design, and the intersection of art and technology.

It has become an important platform for fostering exchanges between young artists from the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau. MDT/China Daily